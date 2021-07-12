Photo: AP/Jae C Hong picture of the day Fortune teller Today 06:31 am JST Today | 06:32 am JST 1 Comment A fortune teller waits for customers in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo on Tuesday night. © AP ©2021 GPlusMedia Inc. Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 1 Comment Login to comment virusrex Today 07:08 am JST I keep wondering how they can still stay in business when nobody predicted the pandemic and all its effects. -1 ( +0 / -1 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
I keep wondering how they can still stay in business when nobody predicted the pandemic and all its effects.