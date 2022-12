First place, Japan's Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara, center, stand on the podium with second place United States' Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, left, and third place Italy's Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii after the Pairs Free Skating event during the figure skating Grand Prix finals at the Palavela ice arena, in Turin, Italy, on Friday. See story here.

