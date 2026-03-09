 Japan Today
Image: Yusuke Harada/NurPhoto/Reuters
picture of the day

Frozen in time

A deserted street near Futaba Station, where collapsed buildings still remain, is seen in Fukushima Prefecture on Tuesday.

© Reuters

