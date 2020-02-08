Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Kiichiro Sato
picture of the day

Full moon

0 Comments

The rising full moon looms behind Tokyo Tower on Sunday.

© AP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Gifu and Nagano prefectures

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sponsored Post

Four Japan Road Laws You Probably Didn’t Know

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Graduating from Marriage, the Japanese Phenomenon of Sotsukon

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #67: Dealing With Chikan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

7 Of Tokyo’s Best Valentine’s Day Exclusive Dinner Plans

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 5, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

The Harsh Reality of Getting a Divorce as a Mom in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Namahage Festival

GaijinPot Travel