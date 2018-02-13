Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Shuji Kajiyama
picture of the day

Future Olympic medal

2 Comments

Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg shows a mobile phone before putting it into a recycle bin prior to meeting with Tokyo 2020 Olympics President Yoshiro Mori, left, in Tokyo, Wednesday. Organizers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics collect discarded electronic devices that will be used in the production of the medals to be awarded to athletes.

2 Comments
My, someone is looking old and feeble with a possible wasting disease. Hint: not the former prime minister of Japan.

I agree with borscht! Prime Minister of Norway looks VERY youthful, but someone is looking VERY old and feeble with a possible wasting disease. Hint: Wonder who is Prime Minister of Japan.

