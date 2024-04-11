G7 get-together

From left, European Commissioner for Transpor Adina-Ioana Valean, German Minister for Digital Affairs and Transport Volker Wissing, Polly Trottenberg United States Deputy Secretary of Transportation, Canada's Minister of Transport Pablo Rodriguez, Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini, Patrice Vergriete Minister Delegate for Transport of France, Britain's Secretary of State for Transport Mark Harper, Japan's Minister of Infrastructure Tetsuo Saito and Young Tae Kim, Secretary-General of the International Transport Forum, pose for a photo in Piazza Del Duomo Square during the G7 transportation ministers meeting in Milan, Italy, on Friday.

© AP