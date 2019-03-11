Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Imperial Household Agency/via Reuters
picture of the day

Getting ready for abdication

Emperor Akihito takes part in a ritual at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday ahead of his abdication. In the ritual, the emperor reported his planned abdication in late April to his ancestors. The succession events will end with a ceremony marking his relinquishment of the throne at the end of next month, during which he is to deliver a speech. He will also ceremonially report again to his ancestors at the Imperial Palace on the abdication. Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko will visit on March 26 the mausoleum of Emperor Jimmu, Japan's legendary first emperor, in Nara Prefecture, to report his abdication. The emperor will also travel to the Ise Jingu ancient Shinto shrine on April 18 in Mie Prefecture and the Tokyo mausoleum of his father Emperor Showa on April 23 for the same purpose.

