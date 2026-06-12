Japan's Yukinari Sugawara does a cartwheel before the start of a training session ahead of his team's FIFA World Cup soccer tournament Group F match against the Netherlands in Dallas on Saturday. The teams open their World Cup campaign on Sunday.© AP
Getting ready for the Netherlands
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GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer
Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.
Get your ticket now for a 50% Discount. Only 50 Early Bird Tickets Available.
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