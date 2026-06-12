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Image: AP/Julio Cortez
picture of the day

Getting ready for the Netherlands

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Japan's Yukinari Sugawara does a cartwheel before the start of a training session ahead of his team's FIFA World Cup soccer tournament Group F match against the Netherlands in Dallas on Saturday. The teams open their World Cup campaign on Sunday.

© AP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get a Mortgage in Japan

Learn how to get a mortgage in Japan. The webinar will be held from 7pm to 8pm (JST) on June 25 (Thursday), 2026.

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