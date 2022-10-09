Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Yuri Kageyama
picture of the day

Getting ready for tourists

2 Comments

An employee looks at souvenir items on sale at an Akky store in the Akihabara electronics district in Tokyo. Individual travelers will be able to visit Japan without visas beginning Tuesday.

© AP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

GO JAPAN !!!...

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Yatta Yatta!! Nihon is opened!! Banzai Banzai! Get the omiyage ready us weebs are coming back homu!!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Welcome the foreigner!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Gotemba

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

A Road Trip to Yamaguchi: Discover the South of the Chugoku Region

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Kansai Adventures to Try This Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Away Games: Ranking Every Pro Baseball Stadium in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 10-16

Savvy Tokyo

5 Things That will be More Expensive in Japan in 2022

GaijinPot Blog

Things To Keep In Mind Before Marrying A Japanese Salaryman

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Namboku Line

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Looking In, Looking Out

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-9

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Top Choices for Autumn & Halloween Afternoon Teas 2022

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog