Newsletter Signup Register / Login
picture of the day

Ginza art

0 Comments

People walk past a floral street art display in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district on Tuesday.

© AP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Adachi Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Popular Neighborhoods to Visit in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Gessho-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Superfoods: Shichimi

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Ghosted: Non-confrontational Dating Culture in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Regional Ramen You Should Try in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

New Positions for February: Are The Best Teaching Jobs Outside of Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

An Introduction to Japanese Herbs

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Taikodani Inari Shrine

GaijinPot Travel