Naohiro Hirota offers prayers at Namba Yasaka Shrine in Osaka on Tuesday. Hirota said he wanted to offer thanks as he has a job after he had prayed for one at the shrine earlier.© AP
Giving thanks
Chuichi Hashimura
If you pray at Namba Yasaka Shrine in Osaka, your wish will come true.
thepersoniamnow
Ahh my backyard where I have my am coffee...