Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
picture of the day

Giving thanks

Naohiro Hirota offers prayers at Namba Yasaka Shrine in Osaka on Tuesday. Hirota said he wanted to offer thanks as he has a job after he had prayed for one at the shrine earlier.

If you pray at Namba Yasaka Shrine in Osaka, your wish will come true.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Ahh my backyard where I have my am coffee...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

