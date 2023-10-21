Photo: Japan Today picture of the day Go-kart ride Today 06:00 am JST Today | 06:15 am JST 2 Comments Tourists ride go-karts in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward on Sunday. © Japan Today ©2023 GPlusMedia Inc. Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan! No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online. Learn More Your Dream Job in Shinjuku Study Abroad agency hiring for an English teacher role- apply now! Apply Now Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 2 Comments Login to comment WA4TKG Today 07:10 am JST I really can’t believe no one has gotten killed from this ridiculous idea, especially being it’s in Tokyo 0 ( +1 / -1 ) Coulda been Today 07:38 am JST Would it be too much to ask that they wear helmets? 1 ( +1 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
