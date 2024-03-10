Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Japan Today
picture of the day

Godzilla awaits

0 Comments

A Godzilla statue stands outside Tokyo Midtown in Hibiya to promote the film "Godzilla Minus One" on Monday after the film won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Yonago Waterbird Sanctuary

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Impression, Form and Intention 

Savvy Tokyo

15 Cherry Blossom Cosmetics for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

How To Buy Ghibli Park Tickets

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Mar. 11 – 17, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Nizo Yamamoto Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Enjoy a Kansai Airport Layover with These 10 Day Trips

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Spring Music and Art Festivals with Cherry Blossoms in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Vote For Your Favorite GaijinPot 6-Word Video Entry

GaijinPot Blog

Practical Advice for Staying Connected in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tenryu-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

My Experience with Ramadan in Japan

GaijinPot Blog