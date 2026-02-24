 Japan Today
Image: Kazuki Oishi/Sipa USA/Reuters
picture of the day

Golden pair

Ryuichi Kihara, left, and Riku Miura, gold medalists in figure skating pairs at the Milan-Cortina Olympics, show their medals at a press conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo on Wednesday. The pair, whom Japanese media refer to as "Riku-Ryu," said they learned the meaning of "never giving up," after a disappointing short program, Kyodo News reported. When asked about the "right answer" regarding their relationship, Kihara described it as "comrades in arms," and Miura said they are like family because it is only natural for them to stay together. Kihara said with a smile, "I'll leave it to your imagination."

