Japan fans celebrate after Japan defeated Spain 2-1 in their World Cup group E soccer match at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, early Friday.© AP
Good morning
©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.
Japan fans celebrate after Japan defeated Spain 2-1 in their World Cup group E soccer match at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, early Friday.© AP
3 Comments
Login to comment
kaimycahl
LOL congrats, but to all the naysayers who thought now they are back loyal fans again until the next loss.
wallace
A win is a win.