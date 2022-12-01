Good morning

Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi
Japan fans celebrate after Japan defeated Spain 2-1 in their World Cup group E soccer match at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, early Friday.

© AP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

LOL congrats, but to all the naysayers who thought now they are back loyal fans again until the next loss.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

A win is a win.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

