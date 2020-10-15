Photo: KAMASAMI KONG picture of the day Grassy cafe Today 05:28 am JST Today | 06:27 am JST 1 Comment People are socially distanced at SHIBAFU DE CAFE in Hibiya Park in Tokyo on Friday. © Japan Today ©2020 GPlusMedia Inc. English online banking Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee! Learn More EXPAT EXPO TOKYO 2020 The first fair for internationals in Japan! Explore various kinds of booths to find English-friendly services. Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 1 Comment Login to comment BertieWooster Today 07:03 am JST What language is "de" and what do they suppose it means? -1 ( +0 / -1 ) Strangerland Today 07:29 am JST What language is "de" and what do they suppose it means? で (de) is a Japanese particle referring to the location/means upon/at/by which an action takes place. Shibafu means grass. So the name would be along the lines of 'the cafe on the grass'. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
BertieWooster
What language is "de" and what do they suppose it means?
Strangerland
で (de) is a Japanese particle referring to the location/means upon/at/by which an action takes place.
Shibafu means grass. So the name would be along the lines of 'the cafe on the grass'.