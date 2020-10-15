Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KAMASAMI KONG
picture of the day

Grassy cafe

1 Comment

People are socially distanced at SHIBAFU DE CAFE in Hibiya Park in Tokyo on Friday.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

What language is "de" and what do they suppose it means?

What language is "de" and what do they suppose it means?

で (de) is a Japanese particle referring to the location/means upon/at/by which an action takes place.

Shibafu means grass. So the name would be along the lines of 'the cafe on the grass'.

