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Image: Kazuki Oishi/Sipa USA/REUTERS
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Graveyard for electric buses

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Abandoned electric buses that played a vital role at the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025 are being transported by large trucks to an undisclosed destination in Osaka. Osaka Metro Co had sought to shift the 190 vehicles of EV Motors Japan Co, including large, small and ultra-compact models, to route bus services and autonomous-driving demonstration tests but judged it difficult to meet its required safety standards. Some of the vehicles, manufactured under a contract with a Chinese firm, could have faulty front-wheel brake hoses.

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This has been a complete boondoggle.

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