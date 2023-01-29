Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko pose fort a photo with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis with his wife Mareva Grabowski during a meeting at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday.© AP
Greek visitors
©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.
Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko pose fort a photo with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis with his wife Mareva Grabowski during a meeting at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday.© AP
1 Comment
Login to comment
Michael Machida
They all look either frozen or waxed museum figures.