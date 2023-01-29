Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP
picture of the day

Greek visitors

1 Comment

Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko pose fort a photo with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis with his wife Mareva Grabowski during a meeting at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Monday.

© AP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

They all look either frozen or waxed museum figures.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Culture Shock 101: Expect the Unexpected on Your Japan Trip

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Solo Trip Around Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Spots to Get a Bird’s Eye View of the Shibuya Scramble Crossing

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Jan. 30 – Feb. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Kinkan: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit, With an Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Shrine Fortunes: The Many Levels of Luck in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Challenging The World Today

Savvy Tokyo

5 Skin Issues Resolved by Japanese Skincare Products

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Experience Bonsai, Kimono and Japanese Culture in Saitama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Greenarium Awajishima

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog