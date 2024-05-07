 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Image: KYODO
picture of the day

Green mushrooms

Mycena lux-coeli mushrooms emit a greenish glow in woods in Nachikatsuura in Wakayama Prefecture.

© Kyodo

