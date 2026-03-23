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Guns for sale

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A rare sight in Japan -- a store near Akihabara in Tokyo sells rifles and guns.

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I've been inside that shop, not long after I read an interview with the owner in an English-language magazine. He was quoted as saying a lot of curiosity-seekers walk in, and that the question he gets asked the most often was, "Can I actually kill somebody with one of these?"

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He was quoted as saying a lot of curiosity-seekers walk in, and that the question he gets asked the most often was, "Can I actually kill somebody with one of these?"

That's reassuring

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And by the way, there is no place within Tokyo prefecture (such as a target range) where a firearm can be legally discharged. To do that, a gun owner would have to go t a neighboring prefecture.

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