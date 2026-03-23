Image: Japan Today picture of the day Guns for sale Today 06:34 am JST Today | 06:35 am JST 3 Comments A rare sight in Japan -- a store near Akihabara in Tokyo sells rifles and guns. © Japan Today ©2026 GPlusMedia Inc. Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony Learn More Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 3 Comments Login to comment NCIS Reruns Today 07:47 am JST I've been inside that shop, not long after I read an interview with the owner in an English-language magazine. He was quoted as saying a lot of curiosity-seekers walk in, and that the question he gets asked the most often was, "Can I actually kill somebody with one of these?" 1 ( +1 / -0 ) Aly Rustom Today 07:48 am JST He was quoted as saying a lot of curiosity-seekers walk in, and that the question he gets asked the most often was, "Can I actually kill somebody with one of these?" That's reassuring 0 ( +0 / -0 ) NCIS Reruns Today 07:50 am JST And by the way, there is no place within Tokyo prefecture (such as a target range) where a firearm can be legally discharged. To do that, a gun owner would have to go t a neighboring prefecture. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
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NCIS Reruns
I've been inside that shop, not long after I read an interview with the owner in an English-language magazine. He was quoted as saying a lot of curiosity-seekers walk in, and that the question he gets asked the most often was, "Can I actually kill somebody with one of these?"
Aly Rustom
That's reassuring
NCIS Reruns
And by the way, there is no place within Tokyo prefecture (such as a target range) where a firearm can be legally discharged. To do that, a gun owner would have to go t a neighboring prefecture.