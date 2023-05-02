Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Hakata Dontaku festival

The two-day Hakata Dontaku festival begins in the southwestern city of Fukuoka on Wednesday, with its main event parade held free of mask-wearing requirements and other COVID-related rules for the first time in four years.

Yay! Finally, a maskless photo of a happy crowd. Keep it up, JT. Promote the new healthy lifestyle. Omicron is the flu, not Ebola, any longer. Let's adjust our behaviour accordingly, and enjoy life again.

