Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara picture of the day Halloween in Shibuya Today 06:00 am JST Today | 08:09 am JST 7 Comments Revelers gather in Shibuya, Tokyo, to celebrate Halloween on Sunday night. © AP ©2021 GPlusMedia Inc. Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 7 Comments Login to comment Tora Today 08:28 am JST Good to see everybody wearing a mask. -1 ( +2 / -3 ) Barzathel Today 08:52 am JST I know I'm quite behind when it comes to recent movies, but what cosplay is this supposed to be ? 0 ( +1 / -1 ) Fuji Matsu Today 09:07 am JST Good to see that things are getting back to normal. Japan 1 - Corona 0! 0 ( +1 / -1 ) Tom San Today 09:11 am JST The Shibuya Halloween event should be cancelled (hooligans and all). Instead, have more Halloween events for the children. -7 ( +1 / -8 ) Maruko desu Today 10:30 am JST I loved the eiga dorobou and keisatsu! -1 ( +0 / -1 ) relic1980 Today 10:42 am JST Heh, just watched a Virtual Japan streaming video a little bit ago and saw these guys! -1 ( +0 / -1 ) jpn_guy Today 12:13 pm JST Barzathel: I know I'm quite behind when it comes to recent movies, but what cosplay is this supposed to be ? Good question, kind of funny that it was posted sans caption. The guys in orange are definitely the criminal crew from La casa de papel, a Spanish series which you can get on Netflix. In Japanese, the show is known as ペーパー・ハウス; the English title is "Money Heist". I haven't watched all of La casa de papel yet, so I'm not sure if the guy in the fluffy pink is another character from the same show or something unrelated. Since they are just hanging in Shibuya, It's hard to assume either way, but a Google image search for La casa de papel does not immediately bring up the guy in pink. Maybe someone else (or even JT? - come on guys, do the work, lol) could help with that one. Cheers. 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
7 Comments
Login to comment
Tora
Good to see everybody wearing a mask.
Barzathel
I know I'm quite behind when it comes to recent movies, but what cosplay is this supposed to be ?
Fuji Matsu
Good to see that things are getting back to normal.
Japan 1 - Corona 0!
Tom San
The Shibuya Halloween event should be cancelled (hooligans and all).
Instead, have more Halloween events for the children.
Maruko desu
I loved the eiga dorobou and keisatsu!
relic1980
Heh, just watched a Virtual Japan streaming video a little bit ago and saw these guys!
jpn_guy
Barzathel:
Good question, kind of funny that it was posted sans caption.
The guys in orange are definitely the criminal crew from La casa de papel, a Spanish series which you can get on Netflix.
In Japanese, the show is known as ペーパー・ハウス; the English title is "Money Heist".
I haven't watched all of La casa de papel yet, so I'm not sure if the guy in the fluffy pink is another character from the same show or something unrelated.
Since they are just hanging in Shibuya, It's hard to assume either way, but a Google image search for La casa de papel does not immediately bring up the guy in pink.
Maybe someone else (or even JT? - come on guys, do the work, lol) could help with that one. Cheers.