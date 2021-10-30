Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
picture of the day

Halloween in Shibuya

7 Comments

Revelers gather in Shibuya, Tokyo, to celebrate Halloween on Sunday night.

Good to see everybody wearing a mask.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

I know I'm quite behind when it comes to recent movies, but what cosplay is this supposed to be ?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Good to see that things are getting back to normal.

Japan 1 - Corona 0!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

The Shibuya Halloween event should be cancelled (hooligans and all).

Instead, have more Halloween events for the children.

-7 ( +1 / -8 )

I loved the eiga dorobou and keisatsu!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Heh, just watched a Virtual Japan streaming video a little bit ago and saw these guys!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Barzathel:

I know I'm quite behind when it comes to recent movies, but what cosplay is this supposed to be ?

Good question, kind of funny that it was posted sans caption.

The guys in orange are definitely the criminal crew from La casa de papel, a Spanish series which you can get on Netflix.

In Japanese, the show is known as ペーパー・ハウス; the English title is  "Money Heist".

I haven't watched all of La casa de papel yet, so I'm not sure if the guy in the fluffy pink is another character from the same show or something unrelated.

Since they are just hanging in Shibuya, It's hard to assume either way, but a Google image search for La casa de papel does not immediately bring up the guy in pink.

Maybe someone else (or even JT? - come on guys, do the work, lol) could help with that one. Cheers.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

