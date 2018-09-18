Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Susana Vera
picture of the day

Hamming it up

Japanese ham carver Takamitsu Ushiroyatsu, 48, adjusts a ham holder as he prepares to carve a leg of Spanish ham during the Interporc Spain 2018 "Best Capa Blanca ham carver" final as part of the Meat Attraction food fair in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday. Ushiroyatsu started carving Spanish ham 14 years ago, when he opened a Spanish restaurant in Japan. He says he is self-taught, having learned by watching master ham carvers doing shows at the Foodex International Food and Beverage fair.

I hope they eat all the meat they carve

