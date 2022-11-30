Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP
picture of the day

Happy birthday

Princess Aiko, the daughter of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, smiles in front of a horse at the Imperial Household Agency's stable in Tokyo. Aiko celebrates her 21st birthday on Thursday. The princess, who enrolled at Gakushuin University in 2020, is a third-year student in the university's Faculty of Letters and continues to attend classes online amid the pandemic. Topics covered by the classes have become increasingly specialized and include various ancient literature, such as the "Tale of Genji" and the "Tale of the Heike." Other classes she attends include Japanese history and the history of the Japanese language, the agency said.

© AP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

Happy birthday, Aiko.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The horse looks like the one her great grandfather used to ride in military regalia. Wonder if the horses are related too.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

