Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Kiichiro Sato
picture of the day

Hard work

2 Comments

A train station worker shovels snow from the platform at Tomamu Station in Shimukappu village, Hokkaido.

© AP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

And a new cold wave coming in before New Years. The snow country areas are going to get totally powdered!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I want to spend my next year winter in Hokkaido.

Enjoy snow, Onsen, Hot Nabe and Hot Sake.

Hokkaido People are the most relaxed people I ever met.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Immerse Your Family in a Short-Term Rural Japanese Language Experience

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Grand Tour of the Mitsuboshi Kaidou, Japan’s ‘Three-Star Road’

GaijinPot Blog

Seasonal Trends

Fukubukuro Favourites For 2021

Savvy Tokyo

A Coronavirus Christmas: How Foreign Teachers are Coping Without Going Home for the Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

12 Essential Japanese New Year’s Family Traditions

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For December 21-27

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Neutral Color Blankets To Fit Your Minimal Home Décor

Savvy Tokyo

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥100,000 in Adachi—December 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #110: It’s All about Perspective

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Our Favourite Beauty Products 2020: What We Found Out

Savvy Tokyo

Tochigi

GaijinPot Travel