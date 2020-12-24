A train station worker shovels snow from the platform at Tomamu Station in Shimukappu village, Hokkaido.© AP
Hard work
memoryfix
And a new cold wave coming in before New Years. The snow country areas are going to get totally powdered!
Monty
I want to spend my next year winter in Hokkaido.
Enjoy snow, Onsen, Hot Nabe and Hot Sake.
Hokkaido People are the most relaxed people I ever met.