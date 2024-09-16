 Japan Today
Image: KYODO
picture of the day

Harvest moon

1 Comment

A harvest moon is seen from Osaka's Umeda area on Tuesday night.

1 Comment
Praying for a good harvest. 中秋節快樂.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

