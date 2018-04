More than 4,300 carp streamers flutter over a river in Tatebayashi, Gunma Prefecture, on Wednesday. The streamers are raised across Japan in April ahead of the Golden Week holidays. The string of national holidays ends on “Kodomo no hi” (Children’s Day, May 5), a day when families customarily raise the vibrant streamers to honor children and hope that they will grow up healthy and strong.

© Kyodo