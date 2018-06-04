Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Audrey McAvoy
picture of the day

Hawaii wreath ceremony

Japan's Prince Akishino, fourth from right, Princess Kiko, second right, Jim Horton, director of the National Cemetery of the Pacific, third right, and Adm Phil Davidson, Commander of U.S. Pacific Command, attend a wreath ceremony at the National Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Monday. Prince Akishino, the second son of Japan's Emperor Akihito, and his wife, Princess Kiko, are making their first official visit together to the U.S. They are in Hawaii this week as part of a yearlong celebration of the 150th anniversary of the first Japanese immigrants arriving in the islands. See story here.

© AP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

Hawaii analysis.

Wreath. ceremony :

○ American emotions and political strength . Thanks F.D.R.
0 ( +0 / -0 )

