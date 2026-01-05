 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
picture of the day

Hazardous task

0 Comments

Members of firefighters with full-body hazardous materials protective suits take part in the annual New Year's Fire Brigade Review in Tokyo on Tuesday. See story here.

© AP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embassy officials visit Fukui — and find more than they expected

Earlier this month, the Fukui Prefectural Government Tokyo Office hosted a two-day tour for staff of overseas institutions based in Tokyo. The participants included senior staff from the embassies of Ecuador, Colombia, Myanmar and Laos, along with a journalist from Taiwan’s Global News.

Discover more about the two-day route in Fukui beyond the usual tourist circuit

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

A Year Worth Of Monthly Date Ideas in Japan For All Ages

Savvy Tokyo

Kobe Luminarie

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 6 – 12)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan Trends 2025: What Changed and What’s Shaping 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Japanese Books About Cats You Can Read in English

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s Kanji of the Year Is ‘Bear’ — What Did That Say About 2025?

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Candied Kumquat Recipe: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit With An Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Drugstore Skincare in Japan: Breaking Down The Most Popular Brands & Products

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 6 – 12)

GaijinPot Blog