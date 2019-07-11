Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP Photo/David Keyton
picture of the day

Heavy metal knitting

The Japanese team Giga Body Metal perform in the Heavy Metal Knitting world champions with a show featuring crazy sumo wrestlers and team leader Manabu Kaneko dressed in a traditional Japanese kimono knitting on Thursday in Joensuu, Finland. With stage names such as 'Woolfumes,' 'Bunny Bandit' and '9" Needles,' the goal was quite simple: to showcase their knitting skills while dancing to heavy metal music in the most outlandish way possible.

