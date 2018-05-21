Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato
picture of the day

Hero's welcome

1 Comment

Family members of the crew hold signs to welcome the arrival of the U.S. guided-missile destroyer USS Milius at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka on Tuesday. See related story here.

© Reuters

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Lovely photo. And thanks to the fighting men aboard the destroyer!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Trash Talk: A Guide to Garbage Disposal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Temples

Hozan-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Food & Drink

Healthy Servings: Japanese-Style Warm Prawn And Seaweed Salad

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 22-27

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Cities

Fujinomiya

GaijinPot Travel

Health & Beauty

6 Tips For Managing Curly Hair In Japanese Humidity

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360