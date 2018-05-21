Family members of the crew hold signs to welcome the arrival of the U.S. guided-missile destroyer USS Milius at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka on Tuesday. See related story here.© Reuters
Hero's welcome
©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Family members of the crew hold signs to welcome the arrival of the U.S. guided-missile destroyer USS Milius at the U.S. naval base in Yokosuka on Tuesday. See related story here.© Reuters
1 Comment
Login to comment
Vince Black
Lovely photo. And thanks to the fighting men aboard the destroyer!