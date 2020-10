Nasa Hataoka, of Japan, celebrates with her caddie after hitting from the fairway for an eagle on the first hole during the final round at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at the Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, Pa, on Sunday. Hataoka and Spain's Carlota Ciganda finished the tournament in third place on 273, behind winner Kim Sei-young of South Korea (266) and runner-up, compatriot Park In-bee (271).

© AP