Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO Pool
picture of the day

High school baseball returns to Koshien

0 Comments

The opening ceremony of the summer National High School Baseball Championship is held at Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on Tuesday. The popular event was canceled last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 103rd tournament is being held under strict coronavirus protocols to avoid outbreaks, and only people associated with the teams from the 49 participating schools are allowed to enter the stadium during the 17-day event.

© Kyodo

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Playing Doubles: How Naomi Osaka and Japan Are Coming to Terms with Each Other

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 2-8

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #142: Keep Your Pets Safe in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #143: Nostalgic Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Soften The Blow: How to Make Your Japanese Sound More Polite

GaijinPot Blog

Mountain Day in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Incredible Mountains to Hike in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Tokyo With A Baby: The Essential Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Olympic Agora: A View of the Olympics Through Art

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #1

Savvy Tokyo