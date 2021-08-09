The opening ceremony of the summer National High School Baseball Championship is held at Koshien Stadium in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on Tuesday. The popular event was canceled last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 103rd tournament is being held under strict coronavirus protocols to avoid outbreaks, and only people associated with the teams from the 49 participating schools are allowed to enter the stadium during the 17-day event.© Kyodo
High school baseball returns to Koshien
