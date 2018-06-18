Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Shuji Kajiyama
picture of the day

Historical umbrellas

0 Comments

A woman walks past a display of historical armor and umbrellas at a tailor shop in Tokyo.

© AP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 16-17

Savvy Tokyo

Anime and Manga

Anata no Warehouse

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

Lifestyle

6 Japanese Films Perfect For Girls’ Night

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

4 LGBT Bars in Sapporo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Hot springs

Ekimae Koto Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Pana Chocolate: The Ultimate Guilt-Free Treat Lands In Japan (At Last)

Savvy Tokyo