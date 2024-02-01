Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS/Sakura Murakami
picture of the day

Homework time

0 Comments

Children do their homework at a play space open for survivors of the earthquake in Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture. See related story here.

© Reuters

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

winter

Fujimi Panorama Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Health

Gluten-Free Eating in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo’s Best Fruit Picking Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Jojakko-ji

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Tokyo Joypolis

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo Chocolate Shops: 7 Best For Valentine’s and Beyond

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Best Things To Do In Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

Nozawaonsen

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must Haves For DIY Nails

Savvy Tokyo

Why MobalPay is Your Expat Survival Payment Card in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Ioki Cave

GaijinPot Travel