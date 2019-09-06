Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: David P Moore
picture of the day

Horse of a different color

An award-winning student sculpture is on display as part of the Tokyo University of the Arts annual "Geisai Festival," in Tokyo's Ueno Park on Saturday. The festival is a traditional autumn event where students present their artwork and music to the general public. Geisai Festival 2019 features numerous food, drinks, artwork and band venues set up throughout the verdant campus grounds and continues through Sunday.

