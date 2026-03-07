People walk on the fire-walk path during the Hiwatari or fire-walking ceremony at Takao-san Yakuo-in Yuki-ji Temple in Hachioji, Tokyo, on Sunday. Buddhist devotees walked over the fire with bare feet to pray for world peace and receive protection from misfortune and good health. Foreign and local visitors participated at the end of the ceremony to receive the benefits. The annual event is held on the second Sunday of March at Mount Takao.© Reuters
Hot walk
