 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
picture of the day

Hydrangea season

0 Comments

People visit Hakusan Shrine in Tokyo to view blooming hydrangeas on Wednesday.

© AP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held from 11:00AM to 12:00PM (Japan Standard Time) on June 14, 2025.

Register today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Ways To Bug Proof Your Japanese Home This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Love & Relationships

5 Japanese Rainy Day Date Ideas For Home

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Mama-tomo: 5 Places To Make Mom Friends in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Kadokawa Culture Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Otaru Art Base

GaijinPot Travel

Ear Acupressure Jewelry: Japan’s Latest Wellness-Beauty Trend

Savvy Tokyo

10 Destinations For Rainy Season in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Summer Wagashi: 5 Cool & Fresh Traditional Japanese Sweets

Savvy Tokyo

Are Traffic Lights in Japan Confusing?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Study in Japan: A Step-by-Step Guide to Getting a Student Visa

GaijinPot Blog