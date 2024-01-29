Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Ice fishing

Ice fishing tents are seen on the frozen surface of Lake Gando in Morioka in Iwate Prefecture, in the early morning of Wednesday, as the fishing season for wakasagi, or Japanese smelt, opened on the lake the same day.

