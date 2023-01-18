Photo taken Thursday in Shimukappu, a village in Hokkaido known for its cold temperatures that can fall as low as 30 C below zero, shows the inside of a dome-shaped hotel where the ceiling, walls, and furnishings such as beds and tables are all made of ice. Guests of the hotel, unveiled to the media a day before its public opening at Hoshino Resorts Tomamu, can spend the night in sleeping bags inside the dome that is 3.5 meters high and 8.5 meters wide.

