Imanaga pitches 5 scoreless innings

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga pauses on the mound during the third inning of a baseball game against the St Louis Cardinals in St Louis on Thursday. Imanaga pitched five scoreless innings in his return from a strained left hamstring that had sidelined him since May 4. He threw 77 pitches, 49 for strikes, and allowed one hit. After that, he retired 10 straight batters before issuing his lone walk. The Cubs won the game 3-0.

© AP