 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
picture of the day

Imperial garden party

0 Comments

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako greet guests during the spring garden party at the Akasaka Palace imperial garden in Tokyo on Tuesday.

© AP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Japanese Facial Sheet Masks Explained

Have you tried Japanese facial sheet masks? Check out our most recommended products and ingredients!

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Old Kurayoshi Line

GaijinPot Travel

Trending In Tokyo: TikTok Made Me Go

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Kawagoe

GaijinPot Blog

Aburayama

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Azalea Gardens In and Around Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Common Bugs in Japan and How to Get Rid of Them

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 22 – 28, 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Italian Jewelry Brand FOPE Opens a Flagship Store in Ginza

Savvy Tokyo

Kannabe Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

What’s It Like Living in East Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Utsubuki Park

GaijinPot Travel

My Experience with NordVPN in Japan

GaijinPot Blog