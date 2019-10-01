In a hurry

Newsletter Signup Register / Login
3 Comments

Passengers run along the platform to catch a train at Osaka-umeda Station in Osaka.

Due to high numbers of people, running along platforms is dangerous

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Quick! If you miss this one you'll have to wait 2 minutes for the next!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Agreed that those peeps who fly along at top speed in a crowded station are dangerous.

They often graze by me and give no thought to other’s safety.

This isn’t really a great picture. Its the Hankyu Umeda station final stop area.

At another time of day the photographer could have gotten 100s of people into the shot (with runners too).

0 ( +0 / -0 )

