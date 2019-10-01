Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato picture of the day In a hurry Today 05:46 am JST Today | 06:42 am JST 3 Comments Passengers run along the platform to catch a train at Osaka-umeda Station in Osaka. © Reuters ©2019 GPlusMedia Inc. MK Taxi Service A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service. Call: 03-5547-5551 Book Now A Japanese SIM Card for everyone! ★ No Contracts ★ 070/080 Number ★ Unlimited Data ★ English Support ★ Free Delivery Worldwide ★ Learn More Sort by Oldest Latest Popular 3 Comments Login to comment kurisupisu Today 06:52 am JST Due to high numbers of people, running along platforms is dangerous 0 ( +1 / -1 ) Vince Black Today 07:29 am JST Quick! If you miss this one you'll have to wait 2 minutes for the next! 0 ( +0 / -0 ) thepersoniamnow Today 07:47 am JST Agreed that those peeps who fly along at top speed in a crowded station are dangerous. They often graze by me and give no thought to other’s safety. This isn’t really a great picture. Its the Hankyu Umeda station final stop area. At another time of day the photographer could have gotten 100s of people into the shot (with runners too). 0 ( +0 / -0 ) Login to leave a comment Facebook users Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts. Facebook Connect Login with your JapanToday account Remember Me Forgot password? User registration
kurisupisu
Due to high numbers of people, running along platforms is dangerous
Vince Black
Quick! If you miss this one you'll have to wait 2 minutes for the next!
thepersoniamnow
Agreed that those peeps who fly along at top speed in a crowded station are dangerous.
They often graze by me and give no thought to other’s safety.
This isn’t really a great picture. Its the Hankyu Umeda station final stop area.
At another time of day the photographer could have gotten 100s of people into the shot (with runners too).