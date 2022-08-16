Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Shuji Kajiyama
picture of the day

In a hurry

0 Comments

A man runs across a pedestrian crossing in Tokyo.

© AP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Down the Well: The Real Ghost Story That Inspired ‘Ringu’

GaijinPot Blog

Heat Stroke in Japan: What to Do and How to Avoid It

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Shiso Therapy Roads

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cafes With Free WiFi

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

5 MORE Delicious Hokkaido Foods in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Jobs in Japan to Meet the Right People for August

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Swimwear Shopping in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog