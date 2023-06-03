Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

Interceptor missile in position

A Patriot Advanced Capability-3 interceptor missile is pictured at the Japan Air Self-Defense Force Miyakojima base in the southern Japanese island prefecture of Okinawa.

© Kyodo

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

The Patriot system is absolute junk and no match for modern weapons, this is paraphrasing Andrei Martynov.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

