Image: Ellen M. Banner/The Seattle Times via AP
picture of the day

JAL-Delta incident

Workers on a lift check the area where the wing of a Japan Airlines jet hit the tail of a Delta Air Lines jet at the south end of a runway at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Wednesday. The JAL plane was taxiing on the tarmac when it struck the tail of a parked Delta aircraft, airport authorities said. There were no injuries.

Delta spokesperson Samantha Moore Facteau said in an email that its Boeing 737 was waiting to have ice removed from its exterior when the wing tip of another aircraft reportedly made contact with its tail.

© AP

