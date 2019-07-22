Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KYODO
picture of the day

JAL staff's new look

4 Comments

Japan Airlines staff show off the company's new uniforms at Haneda airport in Tokyo on Tuesday.

© Kyodo

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

4 Comments
Login to comment

Underwhelming. Japan has so many great designers, and such a long history of colourful fabric design, and JAL ops to make cabin staff look like the salary men of the air.

The pilots and co-pilots uniform I understand, as this is basically an industry standard look.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Looks very ho-hum...almost funereal.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Skirts should be shorter

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Industry needs a bit of a shake up, methinks.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Festivals

Tenjin Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Sumida River Fireworks Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Leaving Japan: What You Need To Do

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: 2 Couples In Trouble

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

8 Of Tokyo’s Most Unique Kakigori Treats

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table