Akie Abe, the wife of Japan's prime minister, plays a game of janken, a game that is similar to "rock-paper-scissors," while visiting fifth-grade students at LaSalle Backus Educational Campus in Washington on Thursday. The school is participating in a year-long program about Japanese culture.© AP
Janken
Vince Black
Of all the things she could have taught them about Japanese culture she chose rock scissors paper? Wow, bet they didn't know how to play the "Japanese" version
Strangerland
What is telling you that this is the only thing she taught them? And what specifically is wrong with having taught this?
gogogo
Land deal distraction!
Dango bong
Hey kids, if any of you want to invest in some land in Japan let me know I can get you a great deal!
Spitfire
She should have taught them something more worthwhile about Japanese culture like how the 'elite' are above the law and don't have to answer to anyone or you can commit fraud for 40 years and just defer your salary for a month by way of recompense.Yeah,I think these are way better examples than janken.
Alfie Noakes
She should have handed out some copies of that manga about the Japanese soldier who killed 3,000 people with his sword in China and then showed them how to make sake.