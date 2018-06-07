Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: AP/Jacquelyn Martin
picture of the day

Janken

6 Comments

Akie Abe, the wife of Japan's prime minister, plays a game of janken, a game that is similar to "rock-paper-scissors," while visiting fifth-grade students at LaSalle Backus Educational Campus in Washington on Thursday. The school is participating in a year-long program about Japanese culture.

© AP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

The truly authentic Japanese accommodation

Staying in a Kyoto ryokan is one of the most special experiences Japan has to offer. Enjoy unparalleled service, exquisite cuisine and an unforgettable immersion in the ancient art of Japanese hospitality.

View More

6 Comments
Login to comment

Of all the things she could have taught them about Japanese culture she chose rock scissors paper? Wow, bet they didn't know how to play the "Japanese" version

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Of all the things she could have taught them about Japanese culture she chose rock scissors paper?

What is telling you that this is the only thing she taught them? And what specifically is wrong with having taught this?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Land deal distraction!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Hey kids, if any of you want to invest in some land in Japan let me know I can get you a great deal!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

She should have taught them something more worthwhile about Japanese culture like how the 'elite' are above the law and don't have to answer to anyone or you can commit fraud for 40 years and just defer your salary for a month by way of recompense.Yeah,I think these are way better examples than janken.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

She should have handed out some copies of that manga about the Japanese soldier who killed 3,000 people with his sword in China and then showed them how to make sake.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 9-10

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Mirai no Mori: Empowering Marginalized Youth In The Outdoors

Savvy Tokyo

9 Onsen in Hokkaido Where Men and Women Can Bathe Together

GaijinPot Blog

Get Behind the Wheel of a Lucrative Career in Japan with Military Auto Source

GaijinPot Blog

Hopes and Dreams: Japan at the World Cup 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhoods

Arashiyama

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

Lifestyle

Work, Fun, and Many Memories: My One Special Month at Tokyo American Club

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret