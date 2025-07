China's Li Mengwen, right, fights for the ball against Japan's Yoshino Nakashima at the East Asian Football Federation E-1 Football Championship at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, South Korea, on Wednesday. The game ended in a scoreless draw.

Japan finished third at the championship. South Korea, which beat Taiwan 2-0, won the title after they scored the most goals in games head-to-head involving the hosts, Japan and China, who all finished on five points.

