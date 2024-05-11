 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Image: Charles Sykes/AP Images for Japan Day Inc
picture of the day

Japan Day Parade in New York

Hello Kitty rides in the 3rd annual Japan Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City on Saturday. The parade, aimed at promoting awareness of Japanese culture, drew about 10,000 spectators.

© AP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

