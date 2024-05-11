Hello Kitty rides in the 3rd annual Japan Day Parade in Manhattan, New York City on Saturday. The parade, aimed at promoting awareness of Japanese culture, drew about 10,000 spectators.© AP
Japan Day Parade in New York
